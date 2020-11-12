First prekindergarten-through-grade-12 science-focused school announced

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Public Schools superintendent Roger Leon announced the opening of the Central Ward’s Sir Isaac Newton Elementary School, the first science-focused elementary school of its kind. The students attending Sir Isaac Newton Elementary School will eventually graduate from the prestigious Science Park High School.

As the district aggressively implements its ten-year strategic plan, “The Next Decade: 2020-’30,” it will determine by 2025 whether the redistricting of the feeder pattern of elementary schools is the right direction. This would create one science-focused elementary school in each ward, with all of those schools feeding into Science Park High School. The strategy is to create and open an elementary school in every ward focused on leading to admission to every magnet high school in Newark: science, arts, technology, university, American history and Bard High School Early College. Students enrolled in any of these feeder patterns or interested in attending another one of the high-performing schools would seek admission through Newark Enrolls.

Leon was joined by board member Flohisha Johnson, Councilwoman LaMonica McIver, Sir Isaac Newton Principal Frances Finazzo, Rutgers Chief of Police Carmelo Huertas, members of the Facilities Department, faculty, staff, parents, students and invited guests.