NJ Kappas support front-line COVID-19 fighters

ORANGE, NJ — Several alumni chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. showed their support for the individuals on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and the businesses that are struggling to stay open by providing meals to these local heroes with food purchased from local minority-owned businesses. On May 6, Maplewood-Oranges Alumni delivered sandwiches to the Orange Police Department, and Newark Alumni provided sandwiches to the Orange Fire Department.

Both chapters purchased from Sandwiches Unlimited in Orange, which is a community staple. Also engaged in the effort are the Trenton Alumni chapter, who will be donating food to St. Francis Hospital and Capital Health Hospital-Hopewell, Plainfield Alumni who will be donating food to Rahway Hospital, and Montclair Alumni who will be donating food to Clara Maass Medical Center.

Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is a predominantly black Greek letter service organization founded in 1911. Each alumni chapter runs a Guide Right program through which it mentors young men in the community, guiding them from junior high school right into college. The Guide Right program for Maplewood-Oranges Alumni is located at Orange High School and boasts eight graduating seniors who will all be attending college in the fall.