Virtual preschool registration in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Public School District’s Early Childhood Program is holding an additional virtual preschool registration for the 2020-2021 school year from June 1 through 10. The registration process, outlined in the “Orange Township Public School Online Preschool Registration Process Guide for the 2020-2021 School Year,” is located on the district’s website at www.orange.k12.nj.us. The guide instructs parents to complete the required details for each new preschool student on the Orange Public Schools registration site and to complete the Orange Early Childhood Registration Packet. Parents must scan and email the completed registration packet along with the appropriate documentation to the following email address: prekindergartenregistration@orange.k12.nj.us.

The preschool registrar will review and verify the submitted online registration information, the completed registration packet and supporting documentation. Once finalized, the preschool registrar will confirm school placement via email to the parent or guardian.

The Orange Board of Education provides full-day preschool education for all 3- and 4-year-old residents of Orange. There is no fee for the school day, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To qualify, a student must be 3 or 4 years old by Oct. 1, 2020, and must be a resident of Orange Township. In addition to online requirements and confirmations, the registration requirements are: original birth certificate; child’s immunization record; current lease or mortgage statement; two additional proofs of residency, such as a PSE&G, telephone or cable bill; and picture ID of the parent or guardian.