Orange School District holds its usual celebrations virtually

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange School District has launched and continues to support distance learning, including distributing devices, and student access to the internet, and “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch for school families. Further, the district has not let COVID-19 guidelines stop many of its yearly activities, including Orange Week, school spring concerts and arts festivals. They are being implemented virtually.

Orange Public Schools has launched Orange Week 2020, from June 8 through 12. This is the second year of the initiative, which celebrates community pride and highlights neighborhood activities, businesses and nonprofit organizations that operate in Orange. This year’s theme is “Are you in?” Orange Week 2020 provides an opportunity for the community to connect and rally around a series of events designed to create greater awareness about all of the great things that are happening and resources available in the city. Due to the pandemic, all activities will be virtual this year. Some featured events are:

Districtwide Spring Arts Festival, a week-long presentation of art, dance, drama, instrumental, theater and vocal performances by students spanning all grade levels, will delight.

Students in grades Pre-K to fifth grade from the Scholars Academy programs are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt focusing on STEM.

To participate in any activity, visit www.orange.k12.nj.us.