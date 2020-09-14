Orange PD make arrest during COVID-19 quarantine enforcement

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Detectives from the Orange Police Department’s Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force were assigned to address COVID-19 enforcement and quality-of-life concerns in the city’s East Ward on Sept. 4, according to a press release from police Director Todd Warren and Chief Law Enforcement Officer Vincent Vitiello. On Sept. 4, detectives responded to the area of Oakwood Place and Central Avenue to address a large crowd that was not practicing social distancing.

Upon arrival, detectives sensed an intense smell of marijuana emanating from a male within the crowd. Khari Woods, 23, was asked by detectives if he was in possession of marijuana. Woods reportedly responded in the affirmative and proceeded to immediately flee from detectives. Detectives engaged Woods in a brief foot pursuit. Upon apprehension, an inspection of Woods’ person was conducted and police found a loaded tan-and-black Taurus handgun loaded with eight rounds.

Woods was charged with resisting arrest; unlawful possession of weapons; drug possession, more than 50 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of hashish. These charges are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until found guilty in a court of law.

Warren and Vitiello commend the detectives on removing yet another illegal firearm off of the streets of Orange. The Orange Police Department will enforce all COVID-19 executive orders.