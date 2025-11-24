Thomas Edward Gotthainer (1949–2025)

Thomas “Tommy” Edward Gotthainer, 76, passed away on November 18, 2025, after a brief illness. Born in Newark and raised in Glen Ridge, NJ, Tommy later made his home in Bloomfield before settling in Wantage in 1998.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Edward Thomas Gotthainer and Ruth (Tracey) Gotthainer.

Tommy leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Lucille; his cherished children, Edward and Nicole; and his beloved grandchildren, Vincent, Alexis, and Samantha. He is also survived by many extended family members who held a special place in his heart.

A dedicated and hardworking man, Tommy spent 30 years as an Auto Adjuster for Allstate before retiring in 2013. He also served as President of Ponderosa Construction Company, where his unmatched skill and determination meant there was no house project he couldn’t tackle.

Tommy loved spending time in Florida, especially when he wasn’t at the drag strip or under the hood working on race cars. Above all, he treasured moments with his children and grandchildren, who brought him endless pride and joy.

Tommy will be remembered for his generosity, his work ethic, his love for family, and the many lives he touched. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

