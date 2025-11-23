Columbia HS cross-country runners give good efforts at state Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Keira Monagle finished 39th out of 159 runners in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls cross-country state Meet of Champions on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Monage clocked 19 minutes, 14 seconds on the 5,000-kilometer course.

On the boys’ side for Columbia at the Meet of Champions on the same day and same course, senior Leo Klint finished 87th in 17:03 out of 161 runners, and junior Levi Taber-Kewene placed 145th in 18:16.00.

The three Columbia runners qualified for the Meet of Champions based on their performances at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Holmdel Park.

Monagle competed at the state Meet of Champions for the second year in a row. Last season, she finished 78th in 20:19.

It marked the first time in program history that Columbia had more than one boys cross-country runner at the state Meet of Champions. The last time a CHS boy competed at the Meet of Champions was Jared Pangallozzi in 2016.

The CHS boys team qualified for the Group 4 state championships after placing fifth at the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Greystone—Central Park in Morris Plains.

At the Group 4 state championships, the CHS boys team finished 12th out of 20 teams. Monagle was the lone CHS girls runner at the Group 4 state championships, finishing 17th out of 145 runners in 19:44.

The CHS boys team had a great season, as the Cougars won the Super Essex Conference—American Division Championships and the Essex County Championships, both for the third year in a row. Monagle won the girls title at the Essex County meet for the second straight year.

