West Orange HS boys soccer team captures state championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team reached the pinnacle of the season.

In arguably its greatest season in program history, the Mountaineers captured the ultimate prize, winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championship with a dominant 5-0 victory over North Brunswick on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 22, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

The Mountaineers capped the season with a 24-2 record.

Head coach Doug Nevins, who has been at the helm for 26 seasons since 2000, guided the Mountaineers to their third state championship in program history, all in Group 4, and their first since 2013. They won their first state title in 2006.

“This group has been relentless all season,” Nevins said. “They played with intensity and focus from the first whistle, making every pass and every tackle count. They didn’t just rely on talent — they relied on teamwork and preparation, and that’s why they dominated today.”

Junior Darius Millington scored two goals; seniors Marcus Jackson and Carl Hall, and junior Joseph Castillo each had a goal; and junior goalie Agustin Arrieta made six saves to power the Mountaineers, who cemented their status as the top public-school team in the state. West Orange is ranked No. 2 in the state by nj.com and ranked No. 9 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches.

The team’s defensive unit, anchored by Jackson, junior Niko Chiovaro and sophomore Chase Winds, allowed only 13 goals all season, while the midfield smothered North Brunswick’s attack.

WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella was also elated for the team. “What stands out most is the character of this team,” Zichella said. “They practice hard, they compete hard and they play for each other. This championship is a reflection of their work ethic and unity.”

The Mountaineers received a special escort from the West Orange Police Department, ensuring the team could celebrate safely on the way to the stadium, a perfect kickoff to a town-wide celebration in blue and white.

Principal Oscar Guerrero, who cheered from the sidelines, shared his pride: “Our students, families and staff rallied behind a team that represents the very best of West Orange. This championship is more than a win — it’s a moment our whole community shares.”

Said WOHS Superintendent Hayden Moore: “This team showed discipline and heart. Their success reflects the commitment of our coaches, teachers, families and the entire community. It was inspiring to watch them finish this journey together.”

Millington set the tone early as he scored in the second minute of the game. Hall assisted on the goal.

Millington added his second goal in the 29th minute on an assist from Jackson. Jackson, committed to play at UCLA, made it 3-0 later in the first half on an assist from senior Alex Deza.

Castillo scored on a header off a corner kick from junior Jatniel Vargas Espino with 13:18 left in regulation and Hall also scored on a header on an assist from Vargas Espino with 7:37 remaining to seal the championship.

After losing to St. Benedict’s Prep 1-0 in the Essex County Tournament final on a goal scored in the final minute of regulation on Nov. 1 at Livingston HS, the Mountaineers ran the table.

The top-seeded Mountaineers defeated No. 16 seed Bergen Tech 5-1, No. 9 seed Clfiton 6-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 seed and Super Essex Conference foe Montclair 2-1 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. They defeated third-seeded Mount Olive 2-1 in the final, with Hall scoring the tiebreaking goal with 15 minutes left in regulation, on Friday, Nov. 14, at WOHS’ Lincoln Field.

The Mountaineers then defeated Scotch Plains–Fanwood – the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 champion – by a 1-0 score in the Group 4 state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at Scotch Plains. Sophomore Aidan Ackerman scored on a header in the 61st minute to lift WOHS.

The other loss to St. Benedict’s Prep occurred on Oct. 18 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game by a 2-1 score at Lincoln Field. St. Benedict’s Prep is the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Mountaineers have risen to the top. They will always cherish this amazing season.

West Orange High School contributed to this article.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange HS Sports Media Association

