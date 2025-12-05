Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School athletes have earned Super Essex Conference honors this fall, as voted by their respective divisional coaches:
GIRLS SOCCER
Colonial Division
- First Team: sophomore Isabella Bernhard, junior Ava Murawinski and junior Sophie Ruiz.
- Second Team: sophomore Lily Reilly, senior Cassandra Rojas and junior Inez Brewster.
- Honorable Mention: junior Natalia Mosquera.
BOYS SOCCER
Colonial Division
- First Team: senior Farouk Hamid, junior Ryan Orlando and junior Jake Buccieri.
- Second Team: senior Alex Leon and senior Henry Chicoma.
- Honorable Mention: senior Ethan Johns.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
American Division
- First Team: sophomore Oona Nance.
- Honorable Mention: senior Alexandra Klotz and senior Audrey McLaughlin.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
American Division
- Honorable Mention: senior Jon Zeqa and junior Abdelwahab Rahama.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Colonial Division
- First Team: junior Dayvin Bixel-Burman, sophomore Chideha Osandu and junior River Estrada.
- Second Team: senior Olanma Kalu and junior Grace Belmonte.
- Honorable Mention: senior Anaiis Bejasa.
GIRLS TENNIS
Colonial Division
- First Team: junior Lesly Sanchez-Menjivar.
- Second Team: senior Chloe Lyles, senior Leilana Diaz and junior Karrie Arles.
- Honorable Mention: sophomore Ellie Orlando.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon