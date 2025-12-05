Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School athletes have earned Super Essex Conference honors this fall, as voted by their respective divisional coaches:

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division

First Team: sophomore Isabella Bernhard, junior Ava Murawinski and junior Sophie Ruiz.

Second Team: sophomore Lily Reilly, senior Cassandra Rojas and junior Inez Brewster.

Honorable Mention: junior Natalia Mosquera.

BOYS SOCCER

Colonial Division

First Team: senior Farouk Hamid, junior Ryan Orlando and junior Jake Buccieri.

Second Team: senior Alex Leon and senior Henry Chicoma.

Honorable Mention: senior Ethan Johns.

GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY

American Division

First Team: sophomore Oona Nance.

Honorable Mention: senior Alexandra Klotz and senior Audrey McLaughlin.

BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY

American Division

Honorable Mention: senior Jon Zeqa and junior Abdelwahab Rahama.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Colonial Division

First Team: junior Dayvin Bixel-Burman, sophomore Chideha Osandu and junior River Estrada.

Second Team: senior Olanma Kalu and junior Grace Belmonte.

Honorable Mention: senior Anaiis Bejasa.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division

First Team : junior Lesly Sanchez-Menjivar.

Second Team: senior Chloe Lyles, senior Leilana Diaz and junior Karrie Arles.

Honorable Mention: sophomore Ellie Orlando.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

