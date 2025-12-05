South Orange hosts Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

About 700 people ran in the D&I Fitness Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

Henry Moore, 26, of Boise, Idaho, was the winner of the race at 17 minutes and six seconds. Tommy Walmsley, 15, of Maplewood, came in second at 18 minutes and 3 seconds and Julius Marshall, 16, of South Orange, finished third, also at 18 minutes and three seconds but tenths of a second behind Walmsley.

Rebecca Nathanson, 35, of Brooklyn, was the top female finisher at 20 minutes and 57 seconds, but less than a second behind her was A. Harris, a 10-year-old girl from South Orange, who finished second, also at 20 minutes and 57 seconds. Emily Harrington, 18, of Elizabeth, took third at 21 minutes and 12 seconds.

Other noteworthy finishers included Subhash Khanna, 83, of Maplewood, who finished in 54 minutes and Clara Roth, 83, of South Orange, who finished in 48 minutes and three seconds. See more photos at EssexNewsDaily.com after 5 p.m. Friday.

