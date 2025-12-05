South Orange hosts Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

December 5, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Legend kicks off annual Turkey Trot 5K MAP-Boyden Race7-C

Legend kicks off annual Turkey Trot 5K

November 25, 2025 0 70
Thousands wait for free turkeys EO-Giving Turkey1-C

Thousands wait for free turkeys

November 25, 2025 0 103
South Orange and Maplewood Studio Tour MAP-Studio Tour1-C

South Orange and Maplewood Studio Tour

November 5, 2025 0 146
PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade MAP-Halloween37-C

PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade

November 5, 2025 0 147

Related Stories

John Francis McMahon

Obituaries Editor November 20, 2025 0 55
WO-Chef Jesse Jones-CWEB

Chef Jesse honored by Restaurant and Hospitality Association

Editor November 21, 2025 0 183
MAP-Halloween37-C

PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 0 147
MAP-No Kings1-C

No Kings rally draws 2,000 plus

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 22, 2025 0 177
Tayler GuerreroPhoto by Jerry SimonOct. 16 vs. Livingston at home

Bloomfield HS football team gives valiant effort in loss to surging Livingston

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 0 161
MAP-Paid Parking-C

MVA asking for paid parking in village

Editor September 24, 2025 0 234

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors G-SOCCER-BHvES8 1

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

December 3, 2025 0 12
Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors FOOT-GRvHP2 2

Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

December 4, 2025 0 18
Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS G-SOCCER-BEL Almodovar3 3

Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS

November 25, 2025 0 20
Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day MAP-Founders Day24-C 4

Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day

December 4, 2025 0 32

You may have missed

MAP-SO Turkey Race11-C

South Orange hosts Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Joe Ungaro December 3, 2025 0 1
G-SOCCER-BHvES8

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino December 3, 2025 0 12
BLM-Firefighter Suit2-C

Firefighter suing township, department

Daniel Jackovino December 3, 2025 0 7

Bishop Reginald Jackson, force in New Jersey politics, dies in Georgia

Editor December 3, 2025 0 5