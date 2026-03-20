Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team wins state championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Unified basketball team capped a great season by capturing the state championship.

The Bengals defeated Old Bridge 35-20 in the state championship game at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, home of Rutgers University.

Malachi Stevens scored 15 points to lead all scorers.

The Bengals finished with a stellar 18-1 record. The lone loss was to Union City at the beginning of the season, but the Bengals avenged that loss by beating Union City by one point, 46-45, in the North Jersey sectional final.

BHS also avenged last season’s loss to Union City in the state semifinals for their only loss of the season.

We worked really hard this year to get to be state champions this year,” BHS Unified head coach Meghan Leonard said. “We lost in the semifinals last year against Union City at home after having an undefeated season. That was rough. We bounced back this year and stayed focused. We lost to Union City in the beginning of the season. We wanted to be ready when we had to play them again. It was a very exciting season.”

Last spring, Bloomfield captured the Unified state championships in flag football and track and field.

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