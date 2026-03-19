West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School indoor track and field program added another historic accomplishment to its growing list of achievements, as the Mountaineers’ mixed 4×400-meter relay team placed second at the New Balance Nationals in Boston, Mass., earning All-American status in the event’s national championship debut.

The relay team of junior Andrew Anim-Sackey, senior Corbin Raston, senior Jordan Jackson and junior Rhia Randolph delivered an outstanding performance on the national stage, finishing as national runners-up in one of the most exciting new events in high school track and field.

The mixed 4×400 relay – run in a man-woman-man-woman order – has been featured at the World Athletics Championships since its debut in 2019 in Doha and has quickly become one of the sport’s most thrilling events.

The 2026 indoor season marked the first year the mixed relay was introduced at all three major high school national championships: New Balance, Nike and adidas.

West Orange seized the moment.

Randolph delivered a spectacular anchor leg, running a 54.22 split – the fastest anchor leg in the race – to secure the silver medal and All-American honors for the Mountaineers.

WOHS head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson Sr. said the team recognized early in the season that they had the talent to compete at the national level.

“Having a combination of not one but two quality 400-meter runners of each gender is pretty special,” Jackson said. “Traditionally, you’re running a team of all girls or all boys. Back when coach Fernandez and I saw the mixed relay was being added to the national schedule, we thought we had a shot of being one of the top teams at any of the national championships, with Corbin, Rhia, Jordan and Andrew.”

Jackson noted the performance was especially meaningful for the seniors who helped build the program.

“To finish second at this meet in an inaugural event is huge for our program,” he said. “It’s an excellent sendoff for Corbin, who has done so much for West Orange during her four years.”

and for Jordan, who, in just three winter seasons, has stamped his name into multiple records at WO. For Andrew and Rhia, two juniors who have already set the standard for excellence as underclassmen and school record holders in individual events, it’s simply amazing.”

“Finishing day three of this meet in this fashion, I’m so excited for the student-athletes and the continued direction of the program,” Jackson said. “It’s a great night to be from West Orange.”

The national success adds to what has already been a remarkable season for the Mountaineers.

The West Orange indoor track and field coaching staff – coach Fernandez, coach Prescott, coach KJ, and coach Jax — were recently voted Essex County Indoor Track and Field Staff of the Year by the Essex County Track Coaches Association (ECTCA).

Under their leadership, the Mountaineers have continued to establish themselves as one of the premier track and field programs in the region, combining team success with individual excellence while providing student-athletes opportunities to compete at the highest levels.

With national recognition, All-American honors, and a historic performance in a new championship event, the future of West Orange track and field continues to shine bright.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

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