Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team’s season celebrated

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team celebrated its stellar season at its end-of-the-year banquet.

The Ridgers, under head coach Mike Salvatelli, finished with a 17-11 record.

Junior Ryan Law was named the team’s Most Valuable Player for the season.

Law and juniors Jayraj Pasricha and Max Pockriss were named the team captains for the 2026-27 season.

The Ridgers boasted four players on the All-Super Essex Conference–Independence Division, voted by the divisional coaches. Law and senior Liam Feder made the First Team.

Senior Jacob Javier made the Second Team.

Senior Liam Cooney made Honorable Mention.

Photos Courtesy of Harneet Pasricha

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