Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City

March 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season B-HOOPS-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

March 11, 2026 69
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at region, advances 7 to state finals in Atlantic City LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at region, advances 7 to state finals in Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 50
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completes 10-win campaign HOCK-SHP3

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completes 10-win campaign

March 4, 2026 69
Seton Hall Prep bowling team ends stellar season LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep bowling team ends stellar season

March 4, 2026 68

Related Stories

TRACK-WO nationals
3 minutes read

West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success

Editor March 18, 2026 5
LOGO-WO
3 minutes read

West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 59
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 53
B-HOOPS-SHP
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

Jeff Goldberg March 11, 2026 69
G-HOOPS-WOsection1
3 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team wins repeat state sectional title

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 48
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 45

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success TRACK-WO nationals 1

West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success

March 18, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team’s season celebrated B-HOOPS-GR team 2

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team’s season celebrated

March 18, 2026 6
Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City WRESTLE-SHP states5 3

Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City

March 18, 2026 6
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team finishes banner season B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0566 4

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team finishes banner season

March 18, 2026 8

You may have missed

TRACK-WO nationals
3 minutes read

West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success

Editor March 18, 2026 5
B-HOOPS-GR team
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team’s season celebrated

Editor March 18, 2026 6
WRESTLE-SHP states5
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City

Jeff Goldberg March 18, 2026 6
B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0566
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team finishes banner season

Joe Ragozzino March 18, 2026 8