Glen Ridge HS athletes honored for college choices

Pictured are Glen Ridge High School student-athletes who recently were honored for announcing their collegiate decisions to continue their athletic careers. Seated from left are Stephen Grober, (lacrosse, Vassar College); Grace Sutton (lacrosse, Bucknell University); Addison Towsend (lacrosse, Vassar College); and Audrey Medlar (lacrosse, Muhlenberg College). Standing are Annabel Koss-Defrank (basketball, Franklin & Marshall College); Allison Snyder (basketball, University of Rochester); Jace Loeb (baseball, Ithaca College); Alex Stolte (soccer, Juniata College); Zach Konetzni (football, Williams College); Annie Doud (softball, Wellesley College); and Amelia Geraci (field hockey, Worcester Polytechnic Institute). Sutton signed her Division 1 letter of intent this past fall. (Photo Courtesy of Doug Snyder).