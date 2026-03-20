Glen Ridge HS athletes honored for college choices
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several Glen Ridge High School senior student-athletes were honored during a ceremony announcing their college commitments.
The honorees were:
- Jace Loeb – baseball, Ithaca College (N.Y.).
- Amelia Geraci – field hockey, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Mass.).
- Zach Konetzni – football, Williams College (Mass.).
- Addison Townsend – lacrosse, Vassar College (N.Y.).
- Audrey Medlar – lacrosse, Muhlenberg College (Pa.).
- Allison Snyder – basketball, University of Rochester (N.Y.).
- Annabel Koss-DeFrank – basketball, Franklin & Marshall College (Mass.).
- Annie Doud – softball, Wellesley College (Mass.).
- Stephen Grober – lacrosse, Vassar College.
- Alex Stolte – soccer, Junianta College (Pa.).