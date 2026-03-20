Glen Ridge HS athletes honored for college choices

March 20, 2026

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East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team finishes banner season B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0566

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team finishes banner season

March 18, 2026 14
Irvington HS boys shuttle hurdle team wins title at Nike Indoor Nationals TRACK-IHS nationals1

Irvington HS boys shuttle hurdle team wins title at Nike Indoor Nationals

March 19, 2026 23
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion WRESTLE-BHS Quamina2

Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion

March 18, 2026 29
Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions TRACK-BHS Bell

Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 54

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LOCAL SPORTS

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March 18, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team wins state championship SPORTS-BHS Unified 2

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