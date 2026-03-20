West Orange HS football seniors honored at college signing event

WEST ORANGE — Seven West Orange High School seniors recently signed with Division 2 and Division 3 colleges and universities in the second football signing event of the year.

“We have high expectations of you as you move on,” WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant said, “and we know you will do your best.”

“This is a really special day,” WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella said, as he welcomed players, coaches, families and friends. “This is an incredible accomplishment for West Orange High School. In your four years, you’ve been part of a sectional and three conference championships. It’s so exciting to watch and feel you’re part of our family. Thank you for your countless contributions to the WOHS football program. Once a Mountaineer, always a Mountaineer.”

“You are all part of my first complete class,” said WOHS principal Oscar Guerrero, who began at the high school four years ago. “It’s been a pleasure to watch you grow and develop and see what you’ve contributed to the high school.

“Signing Day is always a special day. You, your parents and your families have made such a commitment, and there’s so much more that comes after it. Never forget, you have a whole village of people cheering you on.”

The following players committed to colleges and universities:

Gregory Andrews – Western Connecticut State University (Division 3) – planned major is finance.

Caleb Loban – Rowan University (Division 3) – planned major is cyber security.

Bashir Moss – Monroe College (Division 2) – planned major is sports management.

Micah Howell – Assumption University (Division 2) – planned major is business administration.

Brandon LaBanca – Norwich University (Division 3) – planned major is accounting

Daniel Akinboyewa – Franklin Pierce University (Division 2) – planned major is finance and accounting.

Jeremiah Barnes – Western Connecticut State University (Division 3) – planned major is finance.

The athletes thanked God, their parents, families, coaches, and teammates, promising to commit the opportunities given to them.

For the second year in a row, WOHS was runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs last fall. For the second year in a row, they finished 9-3 and won the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division title.

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

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