Bloomfield HS Unified track team captures state Group A title

BLOOMFIELD/SOMERSET, NJ — The remarkable run for Bloomfield High School Unified Sports continued.

The BHS Unified track team traveled to Franklin High School in Somerset and returned as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group A state champions. It is the first group title at BHS since the 1999 girls volleyball squad.

The BHS Unified flag football team recently won the state title. In March, the BHS Unified co-ed basketball team had an undefeated record going into the state semifinals, but unfortunately lost.