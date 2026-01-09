This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, got payback against Ridgewood.

Junior guard James Roberts scored 20 points with five rebounds and three steals; and senior forward Azahn Collins had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 54-45 win over Ridgewood in the Essexfest, hosted by Newark Tech, on Jan. 3.

The Jaguars avenged losses to Ridgewood in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship game in each of the past two seasons.

Junior guard William Dyer had seven points, junior guard Elijah Caldwell had five points and seven rebounds and sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis had three points for the Jaguars, who improved to 4-3. Ridgewood fell to 5-2.

EOCHS will visit Glen Ridge on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. and participate in the Stay Public Showcase, hosted by Plainfield HS, on Jan. 11 against Piscataway at noon.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry