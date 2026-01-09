Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers earn 100th career victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School girls wrestlers Leanna Noel and Saharia Quamina, both seniors, recently earned their 100th career victories.

The BHS girls wrestling team edged Wallkill Valley 37-36 in dual-match competition on Dec. 30. At the Lady Minuteman tournament, hosted by Elizabeth HS, on Jan. 4, Quamina remained unbeaten by pinning her way to the title in the 235-pound weight class. She pinned Giavonna Farrell Byers, of Howell, in 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Junior Lesly Sanchez (185-pound weight class) and freshman Adrianne Rodriguez (107) finished in third place in their weight classes for the Bengals.

File Photos

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry