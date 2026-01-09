Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers earn 100th career victories
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School girls wrestlers Leanna Noel and Saharia Quamina, both seniors, recently earned their 100th career victories.
The BHS girls wrestling team edged Wallkill Valley 37-36 in dual-match competition on Dec. 30. At the Lady Minuteman tournament, hosted by Elizabeth HS, on Jan. 4, Quamina remained unbeaten by pinning her way to the title in the 235-pound weight class. She pinned Giavonna Farrell Byers, of Howell, in 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Junior Lesly Sanchez (185-pound weight class) and freshman Adrianne Rodriguez (107) finished in third place in their weight classes for the Bengals.
File Photos