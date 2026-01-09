Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in two big events the season. Right after Christmas, the Pirates traveled to the Morristown Armory to participate in the Sam Cali Battle for the Belt. Their top finishers were:

Fifth place: 144 pounds: junior Tyler Yildiz defeated Brighton Karvoski (Green Farms Academy, Conn.) 5-0.

Sixth place: 132 pounds: senior Andre Morero was pinned by Greyson Pettit (Delsea), 4 minutes, 31 seconds.

Right after New Year’s, the Pirates traveled to Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft to participate in the third annual Catholic School Duals. Their results were 2-2 to improve their season record to 4-2.

Jan. 2: lost 45-25 to Christian Brothers Academy; won 44-26 vs. Immaculata.

Jan. 3: lost 36-29 to Red Bank Catholic; won 48-18 vs. St. John Vianney.

SHP head coach Lou Mascola commented about their performance this season thus far. “Over the past couple of weeks, and especially this weekend, our team displayed toughness, grit, resilience and team unity. I couldn’t be more proud to be coaching this group of young men.”

Senior 215-pounder Rocco Salerno has been ranked in the country thus far this season.

In Mat Scouts, Rocco is ranked No. 22 and No. 18 in FloWrestling. He has a record of 11-3 this season.

