37th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield HS Alumni Basketball Game to take place Jan. 16
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 37th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield High School Alumni Basketball Game will take place Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Bloomfield Educational Foundation Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund. Any alumni interested in playing can email msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.org.
Prior to the game, the Sixth Grade Future Star Girls game between Demarest and Oakview will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Sixth Grade Future Stars Boys game between Fairview and Berkeley at 6 p.m.