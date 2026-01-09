37th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield HS Alumni Basketball Game to take place Jan. 16

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 37th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield High School Alumni Basketball Game will take place Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Bloomfield Educational Foundation Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund. Any alumni interested in playing can email msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.org.

Prior to the game, the Sixth Grade Future Star Girls game between Demarest and Oakview will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Sixth Grade Future Stars Boys game between Fairview and Berkeley at 6 p.m.

