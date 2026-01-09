Oliver Kreizman leads Columbia HS wrestling at Minutemen Classic

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior Oliver Kreizman won the 126-pound title to lead the Columbia High School boys wrestling team at the Minutemen Classic, hosted by Elizabeth, on Jan. 3.

Kreizman pinned Francesco Silvestri, of Wall, in 5 minutes, 21 seconds in the final.

Simon Collins-Siegel took second place in the 144-pound weight class, losing by an 18-2 technical fall to Justin Cauldwell, of Toms River North, in 2:33 in the final. Milan Connelly took third place for CHS in his weight class.

The Cougars will compete at the Belleville tournament on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. and host Orange on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.

Photo courtesy of @Columbia_wrestling

