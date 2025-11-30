Nutley HS girls soccer head coach Mike DiPiano Jr. enjoys special moments this fall

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School girls soccer head coach Mike DiPiano Jr. enjoyed some special moments this fall.

First, he was inducted into the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 23 during a ceremony at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark. Two days later, he gained his 150th career victory as the girls soccer head coach, when the Raiders defeated West Milford 5-0 in a non-conference game at West Milford.

DiPiano, who is also the longtime NHS head wrestling coach and an assistant NHS softball coach, is a 1995 graduate of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, where he enjoyed a fine career in wrestling and baseball. He wrestled for his father, Mike DiPiano Sr., who was a legendary coach. DiPiano Jr. had 110 career victories and was a two-time Prep All-American and two-time state Prep champion.

DiPiano Jr. was the first St. Benedict’s Prep baseball player in more than two decades to earn First Team All–Essex honors, as well as earn All-State baseball honors by the Star-Ledger.

DiPiano Jr. returned to St. Benedict’s Prep as head coach for both the wrestling and baseball teams. In wrestling, he coached two National Prep champions, 31 Prep All-American and 17 state Prep champions, while in baseball, he had more than 100 coaching victories.

DiPiano Jr., who was also the head wrestling coach at Northern Valley–Demarest, became the NHS head wrestling coach at the start of the 2015-16 season, succeeding his brother, Frank DiPiano, who is currently the athletic director at St. Benedict’s and is also a member of the St. Benedict’s Prep Hall of Fame. DiPiano Jr. has continued the wrestling program’s tradition of success. Mike DiPiano Sr. also was the St. Benedict’s athletic director before retiring.

DiPiano Jr. notched his 300th coaching wrestling victory in January 2020.

NHS girls soccer players garner SEC accolades

The NHS girls soccer team had a strong season, finishing with a 13-7-1 record.

The following NHS players earned All–Super Essex Conference—Colonial Divison honors, voted by the divisional coaches:

First Team: Madison Heal, Selmah Kantor and Allyson Roman.

Second Team: Makayla Albert, Isa Harrington, Sophia McMullen and Daniella Gagliardo.

Honorable Mention: Thea DeFabbio.

