West Orange HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls soccer teams earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by their divisional coaches.

The boys and girls soccer teams competed in their respective American divisions in the conference.

WOHS boys

First Team

Seniors Marcus Jackson, Carl Hall and Alex Deza.

Second Team

Juniors Darius Millington, Niko Chiovaro and Justin Amaya.

Honorable Mention

Senior Denis Banegas and sophomore Chase Winds.

The WOHS team defeated North Brunswick 5-0 to win the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championship on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Franklin High School in Somerset. The WOHS Mountaineers, who capped the season with a 24-2 record, are ranked No. 2 in the state by nj.com and No. 9 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches.

Hall had 22 goals and 25 assists this season; Jackson, who will continue his soccer career at UCLA, had 18 goals and four assists; and Millington had 13 goals and seven assists.

WOHS girls

First Team

Senior Madison Reynolds and senior Paige Topping.

Second Team

Senior Amarin Oshiro and junior goalie Niara Boddie.

Honorable Mention

Senior Josephine Foglia and junior Omolola Kalejayle.

The WOHS girls team finished 3-8-4.

Photo Courtesy of Miles Burton/West Orange High School

