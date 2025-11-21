November 21, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season

November 12, 2025 0 55
Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

November 5, 2025 0 68
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs

November 5, 2025 0 91
Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort B-SOCCER-SHPvMontclair2WEB

Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort

November 7, 2025 0 119

Related Stories

FOOT-WOvPCT9765

West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 3
B-SOCCER-WOsectional1

WOHS crowned sectional champs

Joe Ragozzino November 19, 2025 0 34
B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season

Jeff Goldberg November 12, 2025 0 55
B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 69
FOOT-MKA Hammer

West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season

Steve Tober November 13, 2025 0 78
FOOT-WOvLIV2

West Orange HS football team advances to state sectional final

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 98

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB 1

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

November 20, 2025 0 2
West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season FOOT-WOvPCT9765 2

West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season

November 20, 2025 0 3
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season B-SOCCER-GRvVerona1 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season

November 20, 2025 0 17
Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt 4

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

November 20, 2025 0 21

You may have missed

FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

Jeff Goldberg November 20, 2025 0 2
FOOT-WOvPCT9765

West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 3
WO-Signing Day1-C

West Orange High School athletes pick their colleges

Editor November 21, 2025 0 5
food pic

Interfaith Food Pantry gets grant money through Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Editor November 20, 2025 0 7