Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team closed out its season with a 3-7 record, dropping a 42-7 decision to Don Bosco Prep at Charles Granatell Stadium at Don Bosco in Ramsey in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association/Xfinity Non-Public “A” State Championship.

The Ironmen built up a 35-0 lead, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, two TDs in the second quarter, a touchdown in the third quarter and a TD in the fourth quarter, before the Pirates drove 80 yards in 11 plays. Junior Jaylin Bullock ran it in from 4 yards out with :50 left in the game and senior Declan Farrell connected on the extra point. Isaiah Alvarez took the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to make the final 42-7.

SHP game stats

Bullock: 17-of-29 passing for 134 yards; 9 carries for 36 yards, 1 TD.

Senior Joseph Proscia: 6 catches for 95 yards.

Junior defensive back Taylor Daniels: 7 tackles.

Senior linebacker: Michael Hug: 6 tackles.

Senior DB Sean Hayes: 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovered.

Sophomore defensive lineman Cameron McClain: 5 tackles, 1 fumble caused.

SHP football players earn honors

Last week, the Super Football Conference coaches met to select the All–United White Division Team. The selections for SHP were as follows:

First Team Offense

Domenic Carratello, junior lineman.

Second Team Offense

Nicholas Danieli, junior lineman.

Leonard West, sophomore running back.

First Team Defense

Daniels, DB.

Second Team Defense

McClain, lineman.

Hug, linebacker.

Special Teams

Farrell, punter.

Honorable Mention

Aiden Lockett, senior wide receiver.

Academic Nominee

Matthew Bednarski, senior DB.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

