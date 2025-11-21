Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team closed out its season with a 3-7 record, dropping a 42-7 decision to Don Bosco Prep at Charles Granatell Stadium at Don Bosco in Ramsey in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association/Xfinity Non-Public “A” State Championship.
The Ironmen built up a 35-0 lead, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, two TDs in the second quarter, a touchdown in the third quarter and a TD in the fourth quarter, before the Pirates drove 80 yards in 11 plays. Junior Jaylin Bullock ran it in from 4 yards out with :50 left in the game and senior Declan Farrell connected on the extra point. Isaiah Alvarez took the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to make the final 42-7.
SHP game stats
- Bullock: 17-of-29 passing for 134 yards; 9 carries for 36 yards, 1 TD.
- Senior Joseph Proscia: 6 catches for 95 yards.
- Junior defensive back Taylor Daniels: 7 tackles.
- Senior linebacker: Michael Hug: 6 tackles.
- Senior DB Sean Hayes: 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovered.
- Sophomore defensive lineman Cameron McClain: 5 tackles, 1 fumble caused.
SHP football players earn honors
Last week, the Super Football Conference coaches met to select the All–United White Division Team. The selections for SHP were as follows:
First Team Offense
- Domenic Carratello, junior lineman.
Second Team Offense
- Nicholas Danieli, junior lineman.
- Leonard West, sophomore running back.
First Team Defense
- Daniels, DB.
Second Team Defense
- McClain, lineman.
- Hug, linebacker.
Special Teams
- Farrell, punter.
Honorable Mention
- Aiden Lockett, senior wide receiver.
Academic Nominee
- Matthew Bednarski, senior DB.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep