Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys great tournament run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team was looking to win its 11th state sectional title.

But unfortunately, the Ridgers came up short. Glen Ridge fell at top-seeded Super Essex Conference foe Verona 2-1 in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Verona. The Ridgers finished the season with a 12-7 record.

Glen Ridge took a 1-0 lead at 14:34 of the first half. Senior Leila Arda scored a goal off a corner kick by junior Yara Saleh.

In the second half, Verona scored two quick goals to take the lead. The second and decisive goal came on a penalty shot. Verona held on for the victory.

Glen Ridge enjoyed a great run in the postseason. They defeated sixth-seeded Belvidere 4-0 and third-seeded Hoboken 3-1 in the quarterfinals on the road. In the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Ridgers won at second-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 4-2. Saleh scored two goals to key the victory.

Glen Ridge lost both meetings to Verona this season. They lost to Verona 2-1 in their fourth game of the season on Sept. 11.

Glen Ridge won sectional titles in 2001 and 2007, and won eight straight sectional titles from 2012-19. Since 2001, they have played in 17 sectional finals. They won Group 1 titles in 2001, 2012 and 2013 (co-champs with Shore Regional) and they were Group 1 runner-up in four straight seasons (2015-18). In 2020, GRHS won a regional tournament title during the COVID–19 pandemic-affected season.

