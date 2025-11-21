November 21, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS boys soccer players receive Super Essex Conference honors B-SOCCER-BHSvWO8

Bloomfield HS boys soccer players receive Super Essex Conference honors

November 20, 2025 0 4
West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season FOOT-WOvPCT9765

West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season

November 20, 2025 0 8
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season B-SOCCER-GRvVerona1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season

November 20, 2025 0 23
Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

November 20, 2025 0 26

Related Stories

B-SOCCER-GRvVerona1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 23
Elisa Tortajada leap for a spike.

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team spikes down good season

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 0
2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys good season

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 54
GR-Ashenfelter 8K2-C

Traditional Thanksgiving races return

Editor November 12, 2025 0 59
Max Fleischer and Aex Stolte.Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final, seeks repeat title

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 80
FIELD-MKA2

Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey

Steve Tober November 12, 2025 0 111

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS boys soccer players receive Super Essex Conference honors B-SOCCER-BHSvWO8 1

Bloomfield HS boys soccer players receive Super Essex Conference honors

November 20, 2025 0 4
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys great tournament run LOGO-Glen-Ridge 2

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys great tournament run

November 20, 2025 0 12
Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB 3

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

November 20, 2025 0 13
West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season FOOT-WOvPCT9765 4

West Orange HS footbal team enjoys another stellar season

November 20, 2025 0 8

You may have missed

BLM-Vet Day Parade5-C

Bloomfield salutes its veterans

Daniel Jackovino November 19, 2025 0 1
Expert Edge-1

Welcome to Village Marketplace Where Quality Meets Community

webmaster November 21, 2025 0 5
B-SOCCER-BHSvWO8

Bloomfield HS boys soccer players receive Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 4
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys great tournament run

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 12