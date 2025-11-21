Bloomfield HS boys soccer players receive Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team, which finished with a 13-6-4 record this fall, featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, as voted by the division coaches.

Senior Farouk Hamid, and juniors Ryan Orlando and Jake Buccieri made the first team.

Senior goalkeeper Alex Leon and senior Henry Chicoma made the second team.

Senior Ethan Johns made honorable mention.

The Bengals went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, winning their first state sectional game since 2012.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

