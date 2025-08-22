West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep football teams to begin their seasons

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will host its annual Mountaineer Classic to kick off the regular season at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Mountaineer Classic features five games.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, St. Mary, of Rutherford, will face Verona at 7 p.m. The following day, Bayonne will face Morris Knolls at 4 p.m., followed by Burlington Township versus Passaic County Tech at 8 p.m.

West Orange will face Shabazz on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Mountainers, under seventh-year head coach Darnell Grant, are coming off a 9-3 season in which they won the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division title at 5-0 and were runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs, falling to divisional foe East Orange Campus, 13-7, in the final at Suriano Stadium. It marked the program’s second state sectional final appearance.

WOHS, seeded No. 6, won in its first sectional final in 2022, winning at top-seeded Phillipsburg, 28-7, in North 2, Group 5, after winning at No. 3 seed Ridgewood, 34-31, in the semifinal in overtime on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Amir Stewart to receiver Saboor Karriem to end the game. Stewart and Karriem were seniors that season.

Seton Hall Prep football team to host St. Vianney

The Seton Hall Prep football team will host St. John Vianney on Friday, Aug. 29, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in the regular season-opener.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

