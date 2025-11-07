PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Maplewood Avenue was closed and the village was filled with all kinds of characters last week for the annual Halloween Celebration. Organized by the SOMA Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Coldwell Banker Realty, the event drew hundreds of families, children, and residents for an afternoon filled with music, treats, costumes, and entertainment. DJ Jimmy provided music and there was a dance performances by students of Inspirational Dance in Maplewood. AIR South Orange performed continuous live aerial fitness demonstrations and merchants handed out treats.

