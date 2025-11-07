PHOTOS: Comedy and costumes event raises money for CHS Ultimate team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — An Ultimate Comedy Night was held Thursday, Oct. 30, for the benefit of the Columbia High School Ultimate Frisbee team.

The 21 and older event was held at The Woodland in Maplewood. It was hosted by SOMA’s own Abby Sher – a writer, performer, and comedian who has written and performed at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade and Second City. Comedians Andrea Glaser, Suzanne Stein and Laz Vic all performed sets at the event, which also included a costume contest, a tricky tray with an array of prizes and adult beverages from SOMA’s own Pallet Brewery.

The Ultimate Frisbee team, which is actually three teams with about 109 kids participating, is associated with the high school but not financially supported by it so they do a lot of fundraising to cover expenses including coaches, travel and insurance.

The event was organized by a committee of 10 including Jennifer Roszell and Dana Weinstein, who is the sister of Glaser who helped recruit the comedians.

“Everybody was very excited,” Weinstein said. “We do a lot of fundraisers but we hadn’t done anything social for adults.”

The event raised $17,000.

