PHOTOS: Running with the Devils 5K draws 2,600 participants

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils teamed up again this year for the Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk. Before the race, Mark E. Manigan, president and chief executive officer of RWJBarnabas, told the crowd that there were 2,600 people participating in the event, which was in its ninth year. The first year, there were only 240 participants, he said. The race was won by Johan Bertotty of North Brunswick, far left, who finished at 16 minutes, 15 seconds. He was followed by Jacob Newman of Hillsborough, second from left, who clocked 16 minutes, 30 seconds and Joseph David of Saylorsburg, Pa., at 16 minutes, 32 seconds. Adelyn Davis, a 16-year-old from Easton, Pa., third from left, was the top female finisher at 17 minutes, 56 seconds. Libby Cultra of Princeton, far right, was second at 18 minutes, 12 seconds, and Heather McDermott of Morristown, who finished in 19 minutes and 34 seconds, took third.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

