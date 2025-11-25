To place your free listing, send information to the editor at essexcty@thelocalsource.com or at 1291 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, NJ 07083. Faxes may be sent to 908-686-0401.

Comedy

SO JEWISH COMEDY NIGHT on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. An irreverent, hilarious holiday celebration showcasing top Jewish comedians Liz Glazer, Myq Kaplan, Elon Altman, and Stone and Stone at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

MS. PAT BRINGS UNFILTERED COMEDY TO NJPAC on Friday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org or by calling 888-466-5722.

THE JOKERS OF MAGIC starring Nick Diffatte, Matt Donnelly, Michael Mills and Derek Hughes come to NJPAC on Friday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St. Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

LAUGH WITH SOMMORE on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

STAND-UP STAR ALFRED ROBLES BRINGS MIDNIGHT LAUGHS TO NJPAC on Friday, Feb. 6, at midnight, at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are available at www.njpac.org

CRISTELA ALONZO BRINGS HER STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW TO NJPAC on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Dance

NIMBUS DANCE: JERSEY NUTCRACKER on Friday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 13, at 2 and 7 p.m., at NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at njpac.org or 888-466-5722.

Lectures

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: AN ASTROPHYSICIST GOES TO THE MOVIES PART II. Tyson will delve into a scientific analysis of iconic films such as “Harry Potter,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mary Poppins” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” on Sunday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $49.50 to $103.50 at www.njpac.org.

BRYCE CRAWFORD ~ I LOVE JESUS U.S. TOUR STOPS AT NJPAC on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets at www.njpac.org.

JOSH GATES, THE STAR OF THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL’S POPULAR SERIES, “EXPEDITION UNKNOWN,” presents an evening of legends, mysteries, and tales of adventure on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $42.50 at www.njpac.org.

Music

SPOTLIGHT NIGHT AT TROUBADOUR CONCERTS as the Folk Project presents a lineup of favorite member-performers on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m., at the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship, 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. Admission is $20 per adult at the door, Folk Project members $15. Children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge. For information, visit www.folkproject.org.

THE ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW JERSEY returns to St. James Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., for its annual Messiah Sing, following the church’s tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. The OSNJ will perform Part 1 of Handel’s “Messiah,” plus the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The event is free, but suggested donations of $10 are welcome. The church is located at 581 Valley Road, Montclair.

THE MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE TRISHA YEARWOOD on Friday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St. Newark. Tickets start at $39.50 at www.njpac.org.

HARMONIUM CHORAL SOCIETY PERFORMS “SEASON OF BLESSINGS” on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church in Morristown, 57 E Park Pl, Morristown. Tickets and more information are available at harmonium.org/gettickets.

IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

STORM LARGE’S “HOLIDAY ORDEAL” on Friday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

TOMMY SCRO’S ROCK ’N’ ROLL FANTASY AND HUMAN WHEELS, led by Rob Santa, unite for a double-header tribute to two American rock legends on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at Drew University, Madison. Tickets start at $30 at gdpresents.simpletix.com.

JOHN PIZZARELLI, SWINGING INTO THE HOLIDAYS, AND MORE on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA PERFORM on Sunday, Dec 21, at 3 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets start at $69 at

www.njpac.org.

GET THE LED OUT CAPTURES THE ESSENCE OF THE RECORDED MUSIC OF LED ZEPPELIN AND BRINGS IT TO NJPAC on Friday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets at www.njpac.org.

GRAMMY WINNER AVERY SUNSHINE SET TO PERFORM at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan.16, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $49.50 and $59.50 and are available at www.njpac.org,

AN EVENING WITH MELBA MOORE on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO PERFORMS “NO MORE WATER – THE GOSPEL OF JAMES BALDWIN” on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

REMEMBER JONES PRESENTS MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN, a 20-piece band tribute to Joe Cocker’s legendary Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour, on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

ATRIZIO BUANNE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR AT NJPAC on Friday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m., Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

A WICKED EVENING WITH THE WIZARD: STEVEN SCHWARTZ, POPS ORCHESTRA & FRIENDS AT NJPAC on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m., NJPAC, Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

CHERISH THE LADIES performs on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

LALAH HATHAWAY performs on March 6, at 8 p.m. on the Union County Performing Arts Center’s main stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway. Tickets are at https://ucpac.vbotickets.com.

THREE AMERICAN TROUBADOURS, a tribute to James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King, is on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

TIGRAN HAMASYAN: “MANIFESTE” on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT FROM MOZART TO MUDDY PUDDLES on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets start at $34 at www.njpac.org.

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET PERFORMS on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO on Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

TOMMY DORSEY ORCHESTRA PERFORMS on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

CELEBRATE JOHN COLTRANE 100 YEARS WITH PERFORMANCES BY JOE LOVANO, MELISSA ALDANA, NDUDUZO MAKHATHINI, JOHN PATITUCCI, AND JEFF “TAIN” WATTS on Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Theater

“TWILIGHT” THE FILM WITH LIVE BAND IN CONCERT, experience the saga as an epic film-to-concert event with 1,000 candles illuminating the stage on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, One Center St., Newark. Tickets start at $41 at www.njpac.org.

A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS STARRING RICK SCHULER at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $29 at NJPAC.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).

INTERACT THEATRE PRODUCTIONS WILL PRESENT “NAUGHTY OR NICE CABARET,” A FESTIVE HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts on Durand Road in Maplewood. Tickets are $20 to $50 online in advance and $30 to $75 at the door. Tickets are available at https://www.interactproductions.org.

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY: ELF IN CONCERT on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Watch Buddy the Elf’s hilarious and heartfelt journey unfold while a live symphony orchestra performs John Debney’s enchanting score in sync with the movie at NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets, starting at $46, are at njpac.org or 888-466-5722.

A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Chanticleer brings centuries of music to life – from Renaissance madrigals to festive Christmas carols at NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets at njpac.org or 888-466-5722.

MEDIA PERSONALITY TRISHA PAYTAS COMES TO NJPAC for Trisha Paytas: Trishmas Live! Tour on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m., Prudential Hall, One Center St., Newark. Tickets are available at www.njpac.org.

NIMBUS DANCE COMPANY PRESENTS A NEW JERSEY-CENTRIC NUTCRACKER WITH DANCERS FROM ACROSS THE STATE, SET FOR THREE PERFORMANCES AT NJPAC on Friday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 13, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

CHEVY CHASE HOSTS A SCREENING OF “CHRISTMAS VACATION” to NJPAC on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

HYPROV WITH COLIN MOCHRIE AND ASAD MECCI on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, One Center Street, Newark. Tickets start at $79 at www.njpac.org.

COCKTAIL ENTHUSIAST LUCY DARLING in “LUCY DARLING OF THE HOLIDAYS” COMES TO NJPAC on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m., Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are www.njpac.org.

DAVID NEWMAN & SEBASTIAN KNAUER WITH THE NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY PRESENT HOLLYWOOD IN NEW JERSEY on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m., Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $39.50 and up at www.njpac.org.

NEW JERSEY PERFORMING ARTS CENTER PRESENTS ELDEN RING SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE WITH MUSIC BY THE NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St, Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

DRUMLINE, a Performance of Captivating Rhythms, Bold Beats, and High-Energy Entertainment, on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets start at $39 at www.njpac.org.

DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m., NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are available at www.NJPAC.org or at 888-466-5722.

THE MAHONING DRIVE-IN ROAD SHOW returns on Saturday, Feb. 28 with a 1970s 35mm “Original/Rip-Off” Drive-In double feature of “The Exorcist” (1973) and “Beyond the Door” (1974) at UCPAC’s Main Stage. Bar and Vendors Open at 6 p.m., Organ Concert on Biggest Little Wurlitzer at 6:30 p.m., “The Exorcist” at 7 p.m. and “Beyond the Door” at 9:45 p.m. UPAC, 1601 Irving St., Rahway.

THE SALZBURG MARIONETTE THEATRE BRINGS “THE SOUND OF MUSIC” TO LIFE on

Sunday, March 1, at 2 and 5:30 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WILL PERFORM “HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S/PHILOSOPHER’S STONE” in Concert on Saturday, March 7, at 2 and 8 p.m., as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Tickets at NJPAC.org or by calling 888-466-5722 or visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center St., Newark.

PLAYSTATION THE CONCERT on Saturday, March 21, featuring the iconic music and visuals from the “God of War,” “The Last of Us,” “Ghost of Tsushima” and “Horizon” Franchises, at NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets at njpac.org,

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry