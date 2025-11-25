November 25, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield schools teaming up to save food and reduce waste BLM-Food Waste2-C

Bloomfield schools teaming up to save food and reduce waste

November 25, 2025 0 10
Hall of Fame class is announced EO-Dutch Lunch10-C

Hall of Fame class is announced

November 20, 2025 0 35
West Orange High School athletes pick their colleges WO-Signing Day1-C

West Orange High School athletes pick their colleges

November 21, 2025 0 51
Interfaith Food Pantry gets grant money through Atlantic Federal Credit Union food pic

Interfaith Food Pantry gets grant money through Atlantic Federal Credit Union

November 20, 2025 0 41

Related Stories

GR-Christmas Story3-C

‘You’ll shoot your eye out’

Daniel Jackovino November 25, 2025 0 19
EO-Giving Turkey1-C

Thousands wait for free turkeys

Joe Ungaro November 25, 2025 0 22
BLM-Food Waste2-C

Bloomfield schools teaming up to save food and reduce waste

Editor November 25, 2025 0 10
MAP-Integrated Schools1

Panel says ‘now more than ever’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 20, 2025 0 30
IRV-Retiring Dentist2-C

Saying goodbye after 60 years

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 20, 2025 0 78
EO-Dutch Lunch10-C

Hall of Fame class is announced

Editor November 20, 2025 0 35

LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades FOOT-BEL-Nov4 1

Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades

November 25, 2025 0 28
Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors LOGO-Nutley 2

Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
West Orange HS boys soccer team captures state championship B-SOCCER-WOstatefinal 3

West Orange HS boys soccer team captures state championship

November 25, 2025 0 15
Columbia HS cross-country runners give good efforts at state Meet of Champions From left: Leo Klint, Keira Monagle, Levi Taber-Kewene. 4

Columbia HS cross-country runners give good efforts at state Meet of Champions

November 20, 2025 0 24

You may have missed

FOOT-BEL-Nov4

Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 28
LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 6
GR-Christmas Story3-C

‘You’ll shoot your eye out’

Daniel Jackovino November 25, 2025 0 19
EO-Giving Turkey1-C

Thousands wait for free turkeys

Joe Ungaro November 25, 2025 0 22