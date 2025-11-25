Thousands wait for free turkeys

EAST ORANGE — Three thousand turkeys and the fixings to go with them were given out Saturday.

Mayor Ted R. Green and his foundation hosted what was East Orange’s 18th Annual Day of Giving Turkey Distribution. The event provided free turkeys and grocery boxes to East Orange families in preparation for Thanksgiving.

The distribution site was Calvary Baptist Church on South Grove Street and people had the option to walk up or drive through. The event was staffed by volunteers, including police officers, firefighters and members of the Department of Public Works who volunteered their time to help out at the event that began at about 11 a.m.

Green said the first Day of Giving saw 1,000 turkeys handed out but this year the number topped 3,000.

“This year we increased it because we hear people are having a hard time,” Green said.

The turkeys came with a pre-packaged box of food that included cabbage, pineapple, stuffing, rice, yams and other groceries.

“All the necessaries you need for Thanksgiving and some for after,” Green said, adding there were also cans of food in the boxes so recipients would have food for the days after Thanksgiving too.

All in all, there was more than $35,000 worth of food but it was also all donated or purchased with the help of sponsors, Green said.

Cars were lined up around the block waiting to drive through and the line of people walking up also stretched down the block. “People need more help with the way the economy is,” Green said.

