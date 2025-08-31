East Orange actor’s career is on fire

In show business, there’s a lot of ups and downs.

But lately, Jeremy Burnett has been on a booking streak.

“It feels good,” he said. “Right now, I’m on fire with my auditions.”

The 40-year-old East Orange resident currently is in a commercial for Bud Light—a four-minute commercial on YouTube. He’s also been in a Red Lobster commercial for their rebranding. And this month, he booked another commercial. This one is for a sports betting branch of MGM.

“There’s an excitement,” said Burnett. “New set. New Job. What are you going to be doing? What do I bring to this shoot as an actor? That kind of anxiousness but excitement. Is everybody going to be fun and friendly? Some people are strictly business. I’m fun and friendly, but I make sure to be professional and do what I need to do to give my best performance. I read the room well.”

Burnett also took it upon himself to get back to acting class to work on his craft and see what he could learn.

“I’ve been doing this 15-years,” he said. “I want to get back with other actors, teachers, try some things in my craft, figure how to be better at commercial auditions. They have on-going classes at acting studios in New York.”

Being so busy lately, Burnett thinks he may have to turn work down. But he realizes as an actor there are times when there’s nothing going on.

“The challenge is staying positive in those times and staying active in those times,” he said. “Do something you love.”

He also advises that there are three different parts to acting.

“Learn the business. Learn to audition. Learn the craft,” he said.

When it comes to auditioning, Burnett believes it’s important to read the room.

“Sometimes you walk into a room, the producers and directors are there. You don’t want to be silly,” he said.

As for the business side, Burnett says to know your contracts, what you should get paid for, how to meet an agent, and what you should or shouldn’t sign for.

Then there are auditions that he may not want because he may not be feeling the project. He goes anyway, using them as an opportunity, and practice. Projects he may not be into include something that goes against his morals or Black stereotypes. Nevertheless, he always tries to make sure he’s having fun.

When Burnett isn’t working, he likes working out. “I just started running,” he said.

He also meditates every day for an hour. And he loves reading. “I’ll read about acting, something spiritual, or something fiction,” he said.

Watching old movies is something else that Burnett loves.

“I just watched the original ‘Scarface’ from the 1930s,” he said.

Watching old movies with his mom is something he has loved doing since he was a kid. His mom now lives in Brazil and he’s planning to visit her with friends this year or next.

“Get some of that culture,” he said.

To learn more about Jeremy Burnett, visit: https://linktr.ee/jeremyburnett