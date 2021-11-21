Adopt a family in Bloomfield this holiday season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield is once again partnering with the Neighbor to Neighbor Network to help families in need during the holiday season by providing clothes and gift cards. Bloomfield is asking residents who can help to sponsor a family so that that family has some basic needs met during the holidays.

“During the holiday season it is imperative that we step up and help families in Bloomfield that are struggling,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “If you have the means to help another family, please consider signing up to sponsor one. Any support would mean a great deal to those in need and your generosity will be greatly appreciated.”

To register to adopt a family, go to https://forms.gle/iuZevTo6rjMjcZve6 or email ntnnvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com.