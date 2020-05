This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — To celebrate Bloomfield resident Dominick DelliPaoli II’s 90th birthday on May 14, his family showed up at the park across the street from his home with signs and had Bloomfield first responders put on a small birthday parade. A Korean War veteran and great-grandfather, DelliPaoli has been the main crossing guard at Demarest School for 19 years.

Photos Courtesy of Dominick DelliPaoli III