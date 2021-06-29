Commissioners voice support for Senate bill S3361

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On June 22, the State Senate Budget Committee passed NJ State Senate bill S3361, which prohibits the state, local government agencies and private detention facilities operating in this state from entering into, renewing or extending immigration detention agreements with ICE.

“On behalf of the entire board, I wish to express support for the swift passage of this measure to ban contracts with ICE,” Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson said. “We have long contended that the banning of ICE contracts is a state and national issue, as well as a local one, and we welcome the eradication of policies that separate families simply due to immigration status. Our commitment was demonstrated by our recent passage of a resolution in support of S3361. We look forward to the further development of humane alternatives for immigrant families and individuals. We have full confidence that Senate President (Stephen) Sweeney and Gov. (Phil) Murphy will act expeditiously to ensure that New Jersey is the fifth state to ban contracts with ICE.”

Commissioner Brendan W. Gill similarly expressed his support for the bill.

“I applaud and support the State Senate’s passage of bill S3361, which if signed into law would ban N.J. detention facilities — both private and government-run — from entering into or renewing contracts with the federal government to detain non-citizens suspected of violating their immigration status,” Gill said. “Earlier this month on June 9, I introduced a resolution in support of this legislation to our Board of County Commissioners, which we sponsored by acclamation and adopted immediately. As I have stated on many occasions, I am against Essex County’s contract with ICE, I am in favor of a responsible wind down of the contract, and I do not believe that undocumented residents should endure the criminal consequence of incarceration, due to the alleged civil offense of violating their immigration status. It is my hope that Gov. Murphy signs this bill into law posthaste.”