LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m., at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, David N. Myers will explore Israel’s past and future. Myers is a professor of Jewish history at UCLA and board president of the New Israel Fund. This lecture is supported by the Bloom Family Memorial Lecture Fund and is free and open to the community.

For more information, go to www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290.