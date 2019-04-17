NCJW to present ‘Navigating Today’s Media’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Never before has a discussion about navigating today’s media been more critical. The press has been under attack and news sources are polarized. The news cycle is unrelenting and unpredictable. As traditional newsrooms shrink and stories are liked, shared and tweeted a million times a day, anyone with a phone can be a journalist.

What is real and what is truly important in the daily news cycle? NCJW/Essex is sponsoring a Lunch and Learn program called “Breaking News: Navigating Today’s Media,” which will examine these issues with a panel of leading experts in the field of journalism and news. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 8, from noon to 2 p.m. at Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston.

The expert panel examining the current state of news reporting will include Stephanie Clifford, investigative reporter and New York Times contributor; Kevin Lerner, professor of journalism at Marist College; Rob Nelson, WABC-TV anchor and reporter; and CNN reporter and producer Marshall Cohen. The panel will provide media literacy guidelines for today’s changing world — a must-attend for anyone who cares about the future of free press.

Pre-registration is required by May 1. Admission is charged and includes a buffet lunch. To register, call 973-740-0588 or visit www.ncjwessex.org.