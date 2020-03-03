Ethical Culture Society to host three-part workshop

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Ethical Culture Society of Essex County will present a three-part workshop, “The Human Faith Project,” on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday, April 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at ECS, 516 Prospect St. in Maplewood. Admission is free for members, charged for non-members.

This workshop will be Facilitated by Calvin Chatlos, associate professor of psychiatry at Rutgers University; he has been a member of Ethical Culture since 1972 and has served as a member of the Essex Ethical Board of Directors.

This workshop is a practical application of the values of Ethical Culture as well as a great opportunity to understand more of the nature of what ECS means by spirituality. It helps to integrate much of one’s personal experience and thinking about religion and ethics on the way to becoming ethical culturists.

This workshop requires a minimum number of participants and will be canceled if not enough people sign up by March 14. To register or for more information, contact Chatlos at humanfaith@optonline.net, or Alice Robinson-Gilman at 973-865-3499 or alicergilman@gmail.com.