STEM education program expands thanks to state funding

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Math for America, a STEM education nonprofit organization, announced with partners Montclair State University, Princeton University and Rowan University that the New Jersey STEM Innovation Fellowship will open its program to include science educators; this expansion to include science teachers in addition to math teachers comes as a result of $100,000 in new funding from Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey State Legislature. The fellowship, originally created for New Jersey mathematics teachers and designed to improve STEM teaching and learning in the state, will welcome its second cohort this August due to continued funding from private partners.

The second cohort of New Jersey STEM Innovation Fellows, who were accepted into the program in June, consists of 30 elementary educators representing 27 districts and 30 schools. More than one-third of these educators work in schools where more than 60 percent of students receive free and reduced lunch.

Among the 2021 New Jersey STEM Innovation Fellows is Sarah Vella, a teacher at Discovery Charter School in the Newark School District.

The one-year renewable fellowship for public elementary school STEM teachers comes with a $5,000 stipend. Fellows will attend a two-day virtual summer institute, followed by monthly workshops hosted by participating universities in their region, where they implement innovative, research-based teaching practices shown to help students — particularly in high-needs schools — develop the flexible problem-solving skills they need to thrive in STEM subjects. The New Jersey STEM Innovation Fellowship is based on MA’s proven teacher fellowship program in New York City.

“The impact of the NJ STEM Innovation Fellowship has been tremendous on mathematics teaching and learning across the state,” Murphy said. “The expansion of the program into science will promote broad and equitable learning opportunities for students, as well as provide important professional development for New Jersey’s outstanding teachers.”

“We’re thrilled that Gov. Murphy is committed to expanding the fellowship to both mathematics and science, continuing to empower New Jersey STEM teachers to drive innovation in their classrooms and improve student learning,” MA Chief Operating Officer Michael Driskill said.

MA developed the new program with feedback and support from several key stakeholders in New Jersey, including the Murphy administration; New Jersey Department of Education; and JerseyCAN, an advocacy group that supports equitable access to STEM education for students.