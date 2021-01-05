Islamic Society of EC to open new headquarters across from Newark’s City Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Islamic Society of Essex County, an educational, religious and charitable organization for Muslims and the broader community, has acquired a building in downtown Newark that will serve as its new headquarters. The property will be where the organization operates, based on its incorporation mission, as a center for providing education, community/social services and Islamic religious services.

The building, at 9-13 Hill St., is directly across from Newark’s City Hall. It is also just two blocks from the Islamic Society of Essex County’s former headquarters at 20-24 Branford Place, which is convenient for the local community that worshipped at the former location.

A prayer hall will be located in the Hill Street building and will be open for daily prayers. However, its opening date for Friday prayers is still to be determined, based on guidance from state and local health authorities monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new facility is the result of a significant care-based initiative by the ISEC’s board of trustees to create a center that will provide a much broader array of services to the local community. Envisioned as a hub for the people, ISEC’s long-term plans are to fill the building with a wide array of service providers that support its charitable vision.

ISEC’s new nine-story home will be a significant upgrade from its past headquarters. The first floor will contain a prayer hall with new prayer rugs that arrive in the next two weeks. The center’s basement has a cafeteria and hospitality area that can be used for feeding the needy and hosting gatherings.

The eight floors above will be used for future activities that support ISEC’s plans for community services, including doctor’s offices, legal assistance, classrooms, daycare, rehabilitation facilities, a food bank and more. Outside, there are tree-lined grounds and a rooftop play area.

The Hill Street headquarters will be a vast improvement from the Branford Place building. Following the sale of the Branford Place property, the Hill Street building, appraised at $8.6 million, was purchased by ISEC for $7 million. At 73,000 square feet, the building was occupied by the former Newark Educators Community Charter School.

ISEC’s former 11-story headquarters building at Branford Place was partially occupied by ISEC with the balance rented to commercial business tenants. The nearly 100-year-old building was acquired by the American Arab Chamber of Industry from the city of Newark in 1981. It was transferred to several entities before ISEC, which was incorporated in 2003 and acquired the building from the Islamic Cultural Center in 2006.

Over time, the 84,000-square-foot building’s expenses climbed beyond the means of ISEC, and the property began to fall into significant disrepair with a leaking roof, significantly damaged heating system, decrepit windows and more. Due to the disrepair, the facility was not attractive for tenants to occupy and it was no longer financially feasible for ISEC to continue paying the bills to repair the building.

Furthermore, attendance at its second-floor prayer hall dwindled to only a handful of worshippers during the week, and community donations to support ISEC were stagnant, despite continual appeals. The ISEC board of trustees began searching for solutions about six years ago and in the past year initiated the exploration of selling the building.

“The Branford Place building was a ‘business’ with multiple tenants and that was taking too much money for us to run. It was becoming difficult for us to carry out our mission to the community: education, religious services and community charity,” said Attia Sweillam, chairperson of the ISEC board of trustees, and an Islamic adviser to the “Organization of Islamic Capitals and Cities” NGO at the United Nations, providing guidance to many mosques in the United States.

Sweillam noted that when ISEC began marketing the Branford Place building, it put out a request for proposals open to any investor, and then it was listed on the multiple listing service. The building was appraised at $6.05 million, through a reputable company, and attracted several bidders. Only one bidder was able to structure a deal that was above the appraised value, and show proof of funds to be able to proceed with the deal. The sale of the building closed on Dec. 18, 2020.

“The winning bidder presented the best evaluated deal, and didn’t put us in the position of having to do risky seller financing,” said Omar Riad, vice chairperson of the board of trustees. “When we found our new headquarters building, we knew it would help us continue our community mission and worship services, when other offers put us at great risk for the benefit of the bidders.”

Sweillam said the choice became apparent that the winning offer would provide the best results for ISEC’s ability to continue its mission.

“We were facing closure. There would be no more community services or prayer hall if we continued in Branford,” he said. “Instead, we can now continue both, in a much-upgraded, well-maintained building that welcomes the community.”