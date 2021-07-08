Navy technician from Newark participates in warfare exercise

Photo Courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales

PHILIPPINE SEA — Surface Sonar Technician 2nd Class Khayri Gray-Hill, from Newark, monitors frequencies during a recent anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard Arleigh Burke–class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between the U.S. and Singaporean navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the two countries.

  

