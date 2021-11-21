East Orange offers incentives to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In anticipation of upcoming family gatherings this holiday season, Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council and the Department of Health and Human Services have launched a COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program to encourage community members 18 and older to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccinations and booster shots.

The program, administered in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health, La Casa de Don Pedro and North Jersey Community Research Initiative, will be held at the East Orange Senior Center, 90 Halsted St. in East Orange.

According to Monique Griffith, East Orange director of health and human services, while East Orange seniors were among the largest percentage of residents to get vaccinated early on this past March, they are now the most vulnerable as the effectiveness of their initial dose is decreasing.

“We know that families will be getting together for the holidays and we want to make sure that we make getting vaccinations and booster shots as easy as possible for those who are eligible,” Green said. “We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday while protecting themselves and others.”

“Oftentimes, incentives also create opportunities for one-on-one conversations between trusted leaders who can motivate and explain the benefits of the vaccine to those who still have questions. Studies have shown that incentives — even small ones — can have a positive impact on increasing vaccination rates,” Griffith said. “As a local health department, we are working diligently with our county, state and federal partners to ensure that our constituents have access to the vaccination.”

While supplies last, $50 Amazon gift cards and/or holiday gift boxes with the fixings will be given to those coming for first and second doses, while $20 Walmart gift cards and/or a traditional holiday meat will be given to those receiving their booster/third shot.

Residents of East Orange and those employed within the city of East Orange are welcome to make an appointment by visiting www.eovaccine.org. Those without internet access can call 973-266-5480 and speak with a member of the COVID-19 vaccination team.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

To receive the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccine, a resident must be 18 years old or older.

To receive the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, a resident must be 18 years old or older and must have completed their initial two-dose vaccine at least six months prior.

To receive the J&J booster shot, a resident must be 18 years old or older and must have completed their initial single-dose vaccine at least two months prior.

Booster doses will be offered by appointment only to ensure that enough vaccines are available on site. If doses are available, walk-ins will be supported.

Appointments will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and every first and third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The East Orange Department of Health and Human Services will also be returning to senior buildings to ensure that seniors have a convenient means of receiving COVID-19 boosters. On-site booster clinics are currently being scheduled and any senior interested in knowing the date that their building has been scheduled should speak with building management or call 973-266-5480 or 973-266-8832.

The city’s health department is also working with the county and the East Orange School District to ensure that eligible children can easily access vaccinations. For additional information, families can contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 973-266-5480.