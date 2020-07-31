Comets capture 6th annual Monte Irvin championship in Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Queens/Nassau Comets from New York State captured the sixth annual Monte Irvin Giants Wood Bat Championship with a 2-1 victory over the N.J. Bulldogs at Monte Irvin field at Central Playground in Orange.

Eddie Ramos, the championship game MVP, dominated on the mound for the Comets. But the Bulldogs’ pitching was just as good, as the championship game went to the seventh inning tied at 1-1. The Comets were able to plate a run in the top of the inning before Ramos closed the bottom to preserve the win.

The Monte Irvin Giants went 1-2 in the tournament. Other participating teams included the Camden Braves, Philadelphia Blue Jays and Kings County Tigers from New York.

“We were extremely excited to be able to present the sixth annual Monte Irvin Giants Wood Bat Classic, especially considering everything that’s going on,” tournament Director Wally Boyett said. “This year, with COVID-19, we knew the tournament was going to have to start and end with safety and people’s health in mind. And I think we did a great job!”

Mandatory COVID-19 tournament waivers were signed by all participants. Also, the tournament followed rigorous safety protocols, including visual symptom checks and temperature checks for anyone entering the playing field. Social distancing and face covering signage was placed around the field and all common areas, including dugouts and fence poles, were disinfected before each game. Baseballs were also disinfected during the games.

Before the championship game, the Monte Irvin Giants baseball program presented Lorene McCallum with a memorial plaque to honor her son and tournament umpire Bernard McCallum, who died earlier this year from COVID-19. Bernard McCallum was instrumental in the growth of the Monte Irvin tournament and, moving forward, the Monte Irvin Giants Wood Bat Classic Championship Game will be renamed the Bernard McCallum Championship Game.

The 2020 tournament results are as follows:

Friday, July 24: NJ Bulldogs 4, Monte Irvin Giants 1.

Saturday, July 25: Kings County Tigers 4, QN Comets 3; QN Comets 13, Camden Braves 1; Kings County Tigers 10, Camden Braves 0; Monte Irvin Giants 2, Philly Blue Jays 0; and NJ Bulldogs 8, Philly Blue Jays 3.

Sunday, July 26: Philly Blue Jays 14, Camden Braves 5; semifinal – QN Comets 4, Kings County Tigers 3; semifinal – NJ Bulldogs 7, Monte Irvin Giants 2; and championship game – QN Comets 2, NJ Bulldogs 1.

Photos Courtesy of Wally Boyett