Paul C. Chuck

Paul Chuck died peacefully on October 4, 2026, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Mildred Chuck, to whom he was married for 52 years.

Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Kearny and later moved to Bloomfield, where he resided for the last 44 years. Before working as a maintenance mechanic at the U.S. Postal Service and as an automotive mechanic at PSE&G, he proudly served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He often shared stories with friends and family about his experiences jumping from military planes.

Paul enjoyed playing cards, exchanging banter with his neighbors, tending to his vegetable garden, and tinkering in his garage. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Paul fought hard against cancer, and one of the things that kept him going was wanting to meet his granddaughter, Emily. He got to see that wish come true, and spending time with his “precious” granddaughter became one of the greatest joys of his life.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Felicia (Goczkowski) Chuck; brothers Edward, Joseph, John, and Samuel; sisters Helen Kwiatkowski, Dorothy Bamford, and Diana Schalk.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his daughter, Carrie, and her fiancé, Sean Hosp; his granddaughter, Emily; his siblings, Elaine Kelly (George), Anthony Chuck (Patricia), and Chester Chuck (Linda); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2026, from 3pm-7pm. at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. A mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, online at www.cancer.org, or to a charity of your choice. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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