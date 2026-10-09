Eileen B. Connolly

Eileen Bowens Connolly of Clifton, NJ, formerly of Glen Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully on October 5, 2026.

Eileen is preceded in death by her siblings Rev. Edward Bowens, Theresa Stapleton and John Bowens. Eileen is survived by her three daughters, Mary Beth Olbrys and her husband Gary, Maureen Baach and her husband Scott and Megan Connolly and her partner Brian Convery. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Rebecca, Kyle, Katie, Andrew and William; great-grandchildren, Arielle and Kaden; sister-in-law Sue Bowens, as well as dear cousins and her many cherished friends.

Eileen was born on April 5, 1938, in Jersey City, NJ to Irish immigrant parents, the late Edward and Mary (Donovan) Bowens. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in the Greenville section where she and her family were active parishioners of St. Paul’s Church. Eileen and her siblings were fortunate to be surrounded by extended family who lived in Jersey City as well. After St. Paul’s, she went on to graduate as a stellar student from the Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City (Geometry was her only nemesis!).

Eileen went on to receive her B.A. in Psychology from Marymount Manhattan College in 1960. Upon graduation, Eileen worked as a social worker in adoption placement for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark. Eileen was married in 1962 and lived in North Arlington. In 1963, she had her first daughter Mary Beth. She moved to Glen Ridge a year later to continue raising her growing family with Maureen arriving in 1967 followed by Megan in 1971. She was very active in various organizations in town such as the Home and School Association, Junior League Club of Montclair-Newark, the Glen Ridge Historical Association, and the Glen Ridge Historic Preservation Commission. It was through membership in those civic organizations that she met many of her lifelong friends.

When her girls were older, Eileen went back to school with her best friend Judith Skinner to earn a certification from the New York School of Interior Design. She later earned a post baccalaureate degree in Fine Arts Interior Design from Kean College. Eileen worked on both commercial and residential projects for Diane Starr Design. She ultimately left to care for her aging father.

Eileen enjoyed another career as a Senior Library Assistant at the Glen Ridge Public Library where, for 17 years, she was able to combine various loves. At the library, she was surrounded by books (Eileen was a voracious reader), she was able to use her design skills to create interesting display cases, and she helped to maintain the town’s historical files. The Library became her second home where she made more wonderful, lasting friendships.

Eileen was a woman of great faith and had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother, praying the Rosary most days. As a young woman she was a member of the Sodality Society and was Prefect her senior year giving Eileen the honor of leading the May Crowning. When she moved to Glen Ridge, she and Judith joined the Rosary Alter Society at Sacred Heart. Later in her life, she was a Communicant and member of Cornerstone at St. Cassian parish in Upper Montclair.

Eileen loved spending time with her family down the shore. She would tell stories about spending two weeks every summer at Point Pleasant. Her father worked for the Erie Lackawanna so Railway Express would come for the steamer trunks and off they would go by train. As a young adult, Eileen, her sister Theresa and later her cousin Mary would spend time in Avon-by-the-Sea with friends in a “summer share”.

Later in life, she was blessed to spend summers on Long Beach Island. She would pick up the girls on the last day of school and wouldn’t return to Glen Ridge until the day before the new school year began. For 50 years, many happy memories were made at the family homes on LBI.

Eileen never stopped learning and travelling was a favorite vehicle to do so. She cherished the trips to Ireland with her family and especially enjoyed the many “girls’ trips” she took with her three Ms.

Eileen will be remembered for her incredible strength, elegance, and undying love for her family.

Arrangements by O’Boyle’s Funeral Home, Bloomfield. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, October 9, 2026, at St. Cassian Church, Upper Montclair, followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Eileen’s name to your local PBS station or the Glen Ridge Historical Society. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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