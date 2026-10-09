October 9, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Lance Franzbert Morrow Lance Franzbert Morrow

Lance Franzbert Morrow

October 6, 2026 37
Dignitaries named for 2027 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade NUT-parade dignitaries-C

Dignitaries named for 2027 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade

October 5, 2026 57
Michael Anthony O’Connor

Michael Anthony O’Connor

October 2, 2026 49
Janett Patricia Brammer Janett Patricia Brammer

Janett Patricia Brammer

September 29, 2026 68

Related Stories

Lance Franzbert Morrow
2 minutes read

Lance Franzbert Morrow

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2026 37
2 minutes read

Michael Anthony O’Connor

Obituaries Editor October 2, 2026 49
Janett Patricia Brammer
1 minute read

Janett Patricia Brammer

Obituaries Editor September 29, 2026 68
5 minutes read

John Richard Middleton

Obituaries Editor September 21, 2026 97
1 minute read

Ann Spezzano Abene

Obituaries Editor September 18, 2026 96
Thomas Anthony Murphy
1 minute read

Thomas Anthony Murphy

Obituaries Editor September 14, 2026 116

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

October 6, 2026 2
West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

October 6, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories

October 6, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game

October 6, 2026 4

You may have missed

Eileen B. Connolly
4 minutes read

Eileen B. Connolly

Obituaries Editor October 9, 2026 2
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

Jeff Goldberg October 6, 2026 2
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 6, 2026 4
B-SOCCER-GRpractice2
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories

Joe Ragozzino October 6, 2026 5