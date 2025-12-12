Bloomfield HS winter team schedules

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball, girls basketball, boys wrestling and girls wrestling teams will begin their seasons.

The girls basketball team will visit Glen Ridge on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. in the season-opener. Grace Cannon, a 2017 Bloomfield HS graduate and standout player, will make her debut as the Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach.

The following are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 12: Bard, 6 p.m.

Dec. 16: Orange, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: vs Hackettstown, at Livingston, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27: vs. Passaic Valley, at Glen Ridge holiday tournament, noon.

Dec. 30: Glen Ridge holiday tournament.

Jan. 3: Kearny, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 6: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10: East Side, 1 p.m.

Jan. 13: Shabazz, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: vs. Clifton, at Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic (Montclair State University), 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: North Star Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 27: Millburn, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: Livingston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: Weequahic, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 19: at Nutley, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 13: at Glen Ridge, 11 a.m.

Dec. 16: at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: Millburn, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 22: at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: at Hackensack HS, 3 p.m.

Dec. 27: vs. Newark Tech, at Hackensack Rec, 3 p.m.

Jan. 6: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Nutley, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Summit, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: at North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: Newark Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Passaic Tech, at Paterson Eastside, 10 a.m.

Jan. 20: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: Nutley, 4 p.m.

Feb. 7: Kearny, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 12: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Dec. 17: Verona, 6 p.m.

Dec. 19: at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: Kearny tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 23: at Ramsey, 6 pm..

Dec. 27-28: Sam Cali tournament, at Morristown National Guard Armory, 9 a.m. both days.

Jan. 2: at Caldwell, 10 a.m.

Jan. 3: at Westfield, with Clifton and Teaneck, 10 a.m.

Jan. 6: Delaware Valley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7: Secaucus, 6 p.m.

Jan. 9: Nutley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10: home quad vs. Hackensack, Morristown and North Bergen, 10 a.m.

Jan. 13: Glen Ridge, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14: Millburn, 6 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Kearny, with Belleville and Orange, 10 a.m.

Jan. 21-22: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena.

Jan. 27: Cedar Grove, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28: St. Benedict’s Prep, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: home quad Gray Cup, vs. Columbia, Verona, Union City, 10 a.m.

Feb. 4: at East Side, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: at Pascack Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: home quad vs. Belvidere, Rutherford, Union, 10 a.m.

Feb. 28: Districts, at Randolph.

March 6-7: Regions, at West Orange.

March 12-14: NJSIAA state individual championships, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Girls wrestling

Dec. 13: at Newton duals, 9 a.m.

Dec. 21: Bloomfield Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 23: at Ramsey, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29: North Brunswick Tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 30: at High Point, with Wayne Valley, Mount Olive, 11 a.m.

Jan. 4: Elizabeth Tournament, 9 a.m.

Jan. 16: Vernon, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: Essex County Tournament, tbd.

Jan. 24: home quad, vs. Mahwah, Passaic, Passaic County Tech, 10 a.m.

March 1: Districts, at Bloomfield, 9 a.m.

March 8: Regions, at Union, 9 a.m.

March 12-14: NJSIAA state individual championships, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

