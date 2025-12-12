GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball, girls basketball and wresting teams are getting ready for their seasons this winter.

The boys basketball team will visit University in Newark on Dec. 16 in the season-opener. The Ridgers finished 21-7, reaching the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholasltic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. This past summer, they woin the Bloomfield High School Summer League title.

The girls basketball team will host University on Dec. 16. Last year, they defeated University 50-44 to win their first-ever NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament title. The Ridgers went on to reach the ultimate game, falling to New Providence 42-36 in the NJSIAA Group 1 state final at Rutgers University to finish 23-9.

The wrestling team will compete in the Irvington holiday tournament on Dec. 13 to begin the season.

The following are the teams’ schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 16: at University, time to be determined.

Dec. 18: Science Park, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27 and 30: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament.

Jan. 3: Passaic Charter, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Ridgewood, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: American History, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: West Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: at North Star Academy, time tbd.

Feb. 12: West Essex, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, time tbd.

Girls basketball

Dec. 13: Bloomfield, 11 a.m.

Dec. 16: University, 4 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Dec. 20: Columbia, 11 a.m.

Dec. 27: vs. Northern Valley–Demarest, at Northern Valley–Holiday tournament, 11 a.m.

Dec. 29: vs. Mahwah, at Demarest tournament, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. New Providence, at Demarest tournament, 5 p.m.

Jan. 3: at Marlboro, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 6: West Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Ramapo, noon.

Jan. 13: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Newark Academy, time tbd.

Jan. 27: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: Mount St. Dominic, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 13: Irvington tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 17: at Belleville, time tbd.

Dec. 19: North Star Academy, 5 p.m.

Dec. 20: at Roselle Park, time tbd.

Dec. 27: Rahway tournament. 9 a.m.

Jan. 3; Elizabeth tournament, 9 a.m.

Jan. 7: Irvington, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10: East Orange Campus, 9 a.m.

Jan. 14: at East Side, time tbd.

Jan. 16: at Passaic Valley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21-22: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena (West Orange).

Jan. 24: at Kearny, time tbd.

Jan. 28: at Montclair, time tbd.

Jan. 30: at Orange, time tbd.

Jan. 31: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, time tbd.

Feb. 4: Millburn, 5 p.m.

