State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team, which is currently ranked No. 14 in New Jersey by nj.com, opened the season by losing to the No. 1 team in New Jersey, Bridgewater-Raritan 124-46.
The SHP Pirates’ top finishers were the following:
- 100-yard backstroke: third place: freshman Joshua Stokes, 59.30 seconds.
- 100-yard freestyle: first place: senior Alexander Buftea, 47.82.
- 50-yard freestyle: second place: sophomore Bryan Dos Santos, 21.68.
- 100-yard butterfly third place: junior Ryan Pelosi, 57.25.
- 400-yard freestyle relay: second place: Pelosi, Stokes, senior Sean Clark and Buftea, 3 minutes, 42.20 seconds.
- 200-yard freestyle relay: second place: Dos Santos, Pelosi, Clark and Buftea, 1:30.40.
- 200-yard medley relay: second place: Clark, Dos Santos, Pelosi and Buftea, 1:38.92.
On Dec. 12, the Pirates will swim against West Essex in their Essex County opener.