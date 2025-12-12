State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener

December 12, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

December 9, 2025 0 16
Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

November 20, 2025 0 135
Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season

November 12, 2025 0 133
Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

November 5, 2025 0 114

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 16
FOOT-WO college signings

West Orange HS football players ready for next level

Cynthia Cumming December 9, 2025 0 48
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 111
B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

Corrected: West Orange HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino December 2, 2025 0 95
FOOT-WOvPCT9797

West Orange HS football players receive All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 190
G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

Steve Tober November 26, 2025 0 113

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS winter team schedules LOGO-BHS-Bengals 1

Bloomfield HS winter team schedules

December 10, 2025 0 10
Columbia HS new boys basketball coach T.J. Whitaker excited about season B-HOOPS-CHS Whitaker 2

Columbia HS new boys basketball coach T.J. Whitaker excited about season

December 10, 2025 0 4
Belleville HS winter teams schedules LOGO-Belleville-Bucs 3

Belleville HS winter teams schedules

December 12, 2025 0 15
State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener SWIM-SHP 4

State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener

December 9, 2025 0 8

You may have missed

MAP-SO Lighting21-C

South Orange holds tree lighting ceremony

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 2
MAP-Tree Lighting14-C

Maplewood kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

Editor December 10, 2025 0 7
WO-Holiday Event5-C

Christmastime in West Orange

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 6
LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS winter team schedules

Editor December 10, 2025 0 10