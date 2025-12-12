State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team, which is currently ranked No. 14 in New Jersey by nj.com, opened the season by losing to the No. 1 team in New Jersey, Bridgewater-Raritan 124-46.

The SHP Pirates’ top finishers were the following:

100-yard backstroke: third place: freshman Joshua Stokes, 59.30 seconds.

100-yard freestyle: first place: senior Alexander Buftea, 47.82.

50-yard freestyle: second place: sophomore Bryan Dos Santos, 21.68.

100-yard butterfly third place: junior Ryan Pelosi, 57.25.

400-yard freestyle relay: second place: Pelosi, Stokes, senior Sean Clark and Buftea, 3 minutes, 42.20 seconds.

200-yard freestyle relay: second place: Dos Santos, Pelosi, Clark and Buftea, 1:30.40.

200-yard medley relay: second place: Clark, Dos Santos, Pelosi and Buftea, 1:38.92.

On Dec. 12, the Pirates will swim against West Essex in their Essex County opener.

